Classical dance fest kicks off

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15: A Three Day Classical Solo Dance Festival began at Lainingthou Puthiba Shanglen Mandap, Khurai Puthiba Leikai, near Lamlong Thong, today under the aegis of Centre for Youth and Cultural Activities (CYCA), Khurai Puthiba Leikai and Cultural Function and Production Grant Scheme of the Ministry of Culture, India.

The inaugural function of the festival was graced by L Upendro Sharma, Director, Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA), Imphal, Aluna Kabui, Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee and retired Guru, JNMDA, Imphal and S Thanil Singh, Padmashree awardee and former Director, JNMDA, Imphal as the chief guest, guest of honour and president respectively.

Speaking at the function, L Upendro observed that the steps to strengthen the movement for Manipuri Classical Solo Dance has become the need of the hour as the movement has been slowing down.

He pointed out that strengthening of related Departments or agencies of the Manipuri dances like the Manipur State Kala Akademi and making them fully functional is a must to foster the movement for Manipuri Classical Solo Dance.

There is also lack of research and serious studies on various classical dance forms of the State as well as shortage of publication of books and research papers in relation with the dance forms, he added.

However, the JNMDA is trying its best to promote and preserve Manipuri classical dances even with fund constraints, he said. Noting that classical dance performers/artistes from the State often face difficulties while trying to express their thoughts and feelings either in English or Hindi during various competitions, the Director further asserted that participation of a meagre number of Manipuris as jury members at National level competitions and awardee selection committees, is also a factor which contributes to the difficulties in promoting artistes of Manipuri classical dances.

Upendro also underscored the need for dedication and sincere efforts from the artistes while trying to preserve and promote Manipuri classical dances.

He added that addition of creative works from artistes apart from properly learning the preexisting norms of the Manipuri classical dance forms, will go a long way towards preserving and protecting the dance forms.