Clay Court Tennis Kh Indrakumar lifts men’s singles title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 24 : Kh Indrakumar today lifted the men’s singles title of the 2nd Clay Court Tennis Tournament organised by Imphal District Tennis Association (IDTA) under the aegis of Manipur Tennis Association at IDTA’s clay court at Lamphelpat.

Indrakumar@ Bona got the better of Th Rivaskar 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 in the final match to claim the title today.

The combined above 90 years doubles title went to N Dilip and Geetaranjan N pair who prevailed 6-3, 7-5 against N Kangjamba and Th Rakesh today in the final.

Dilip and Geetaranjan reached the final yesterday beating Pamei and Jiten 6-2, 6-3 while Kangjamba and Rakesh pulled off a 4-6, 6-8, 10-4 win against Prakash and Jayenta to set up the final date with Dilip and Geetaranjan.

Sohan Keisham fetched the U-10 boys singles title beating Joshua Th on February 17 while GA Abha went on top of Leithoi to clinch the U-10 girls singles title.

Meanwhile, GA Ananya was able to claim the U-12 girls singles title with a win over GA Abha in the final on the same day.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was graced by Nishikant Singh Sapam, publisher, The Sangai Express; H Ibotombi Singh, secretary, Manipur Tennis Association and H Ashinikumar, senior tennis player as dignitaries who also feted the winners, runners and semi-finallists of the various age groups.

Men’s singles winner, Kh Indrakumar was honoured with Rs 5,000 along with a trophy, memento and certificate while runner up Th Rivaskar was encouraged with a cash of Rs 3,000 besides a trophy, memento and certificate. H Becker and M Ranjan who made it upto the semi-finals were also awarded with Rs 1,000 each.

Above 90 years combined winners Dilip and Geetaranjan were feted with Rs 6,000 along with trophy, certificates and mementoes while runners up pair were awarded with Rs 4,000. Semi-finallists of the same age group were also encouraged with Rs 1,000 each. Winner, runner up and semi-finallists of U-10 boys and girls singles and U-12 girls singles competitions were also feted with Rs 3,000; Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 respectively along with trophies, certificates and mementoes.