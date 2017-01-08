Clean rolls for fair poll

Lunminthang Haokip
1. Time has come to gear up for next-term polls;
Prime to welcome is drive to clean up Rolls.
Swift’s ECI’s move to better the Scrolls;
SVEEP eyes to prove that saner ways get sold.
NERP gives the verve to team up for the call;
Harp on the ‘verbs’ we must and the steam hold.
Highly poll-bound is our State Manipur;
Hazy’s the whole scene around CCPur.
Let’s rid our spots and for truth be a sport;
Let’s bid for the plot to good fruit report.
To cast pure votes, let us pull in the crowd;
That in being free and fair, Nation be proud.
2. At this stage of Summary Revision;
Let’s keep pace with a heavenly vision.
Eighteen and above youth must get enrolled;
Keen one should be to press the button called.
‘Shifted’ should get deleted from old place;
‘Human-beens’ must in new roll have no space.
3. Election through the ballot is a gift;
Deviation from it creates odds we can’t lift.
As people secured by the Word of God,
Why are we so insecure in poll-slot?
To see our moors and shire in fast growth roll,
We need to glean a clean Roll for fair Poll.
