Clean rolls for fair poll

Lunminthang Haokip

1. Time has come to gear up for next-term polls;

Prime to welcome is drive to clean up Rolls.

Swift’s ECI’s move to better the Scrolls;

SVEEP eyes to prove that saner ways get sold.

NERP gives the verve to team up for the call;

Harp on the ‘verbs’ we must and the steam hold.

Highly poll-bound is our State Manipur;

Hazy’s the whole scene around CCPur.

Let’s rid our spots and for truth be a sport;

Let’s bid for the plot to good fruit report.

To cast pure votes, let us pull in the crowd;

That in being free and fair, Nation be proud.

2. At this stage of Summary Revision;

Let’s keep pace with a heavenly vision.

Eighteen and above youth must get enrolled;

Keen one should be to press the button called.

‘Shifted’ should get deleted from old place;

‘Human-beens’ must in new roll have no space.

3. Election through the ballot is a gift;

Deviation from it creates odds we can’t lift.

As people secured by the Word of God,

Why are we so insecure in poll-slot?

To see our moors and shire in fast growth roll,

We need to glean a clean Roll for fair Poll.