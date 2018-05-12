Cleanliness contest

IMPHAL, May 11: Kangleipak Students’ Association, Imphal West Council will organise a cleanliness competition amongst all the schools in Imphal West on June 5 in connection with World Environment Day. The top three winners of the competition will be duly awarded.
All the schools in the district have been urged to participate in the competition.
