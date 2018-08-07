IMPHAL, Aug 6: Imphal West DC N Praveen led a cleanliness drive at the DC complex yesterday apart from launching various cleanliness drive at various sub divisional offices.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission, the cleanliness drive was taken out by officials and staff of the DC complex, SDO offices at Lamphel, State Women Commission, Treasury, State Vigilance Commission etc. Speaking to media persons, DC N Praveen said that the cleanliness drive has also be launched at various hospitals, schools, Anganwadi centres etc. The various Panchayats of the villages of the district have also taken up steps to segregate the solid wastes from various other types of wastes, the DC added. The solid wastes will be dumped at the solid waste management plant at Lamdeng, the DC informed and added that cleanliness drive will continue throughout the month of August.