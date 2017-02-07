IMPHAL, Feb 6: For the first time in the State, Sky Hospital successfully conducted a close device operation on a 1-year and five-month old infant yesterday.

A 5.8 mm hole on the chest of the infant was filled up in the operation which was performed by a team of doctors of the hospital. According to the hospital, the hole was filled up by using a modern scientific method called “Amplatzer Duet Occlude”. The patient will be discharged today.

It appealed to the people to contact the hospital immediately if new born babies experience loss of weight, colour change and breathing problem as the cases are related with heart problems.