Close transit office : VC (i/c) to Pandey

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 11: The VC (i/c) of Manipur University Professor W Vishwanath Singh has notified that the headquarters of the university is at Canchipur and as such there is no provision for opening a transit office outside the university campus as per Manipur University Act 2005.

A notice issued by the VC (i/c) today mentioned that the order issued by the Registrar i/c of the university on September 3 for the transit office is invalid and as such directed all the teachers, officers and non teaching staff to attend office at the campus.

On the other hand, the VC i/c also notified the VC on leave, Professor AP Pandey that the independent two member enquiry committee already started the probe on August 23 and that he (Pandey) is on leave during the enquiry period as well as until follow-up action is taken up based on the enquiry report by the competent authority.

Pointing out that there can never be a transit office of the university during the enquiry process, it informed that the VC on leave is not entitled to have any assets of the university such as vehicles, computer sets and office files during the said period and directed the VC on leave to hand over the email ID and password of the VC’s office, Manipur University and to transfer the drivers, cooks, gardeners, peons posted at his quarter to the university campus.

On the other hand, the VC i/c also appealed to the university community in particular and the people of the State in general, to stay calm and to offer maximum cooperation in ensuring return of normalcy and to preserve the sanctity of the university.