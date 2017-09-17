Closed for Puja

IMPHAL, Sep 16: The High Court of Manipur will remain closed from September 21 to September 29 on account of Puja vacation.

A notice issued by the Registrar General, High Court of Manipur today, stated that during the vacation period, there will be only one Court sitting, on September 25.

The Acting Chief Justice will constitute the vacation Court with Single Bench matters and filling of urgent matter pertaining to civil and criminal cases will be allowed on September 22, from 10.30 am to 3 pm for the vacation Court.

It pointed out that the office will remain open on September 22, 25, 26 and 28, from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Limitation will not run during the vacation, it added.