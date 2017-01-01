Closing day function of Nupi Lan celebration month held

IMPHAL, Dec 31 : The closing day function of the 77th Nupi Lan celebration month was held today at Nupi Lan Memorial complex, Sanjen-thong under the aegis of Nupi Lan Memorial Association, Manipur (NLMAM).

Speaking at the event, Longjamba Meitei (State Awardee, secy Steering Committee, NLMAM) said that the real objective of organising the function and the month long Nupi Lan memorial by the association is to tell the real story of Nupi Lan to the future generations.

“On March 3, 1973, the Indian Government officially recognised Nupi Lan as a freedom struggle but unfortunately it was revoked through an official letter on September 2, 1976”, he said.

Senior Advocate (High Court), Khaidem Mani Singh said that just like the historic Nupi Lan of December 12, 1939, the present day women of Manipur have a huge responsibility regarding the prevailing situation in the State.

He said that the function was held in order to honour and remember the numerous accounts of the contributions and sacrifices of women in the State like the first Nupi Lan of 1904, the second Nupi Lan of 1939, establishment of anti drug association in 1975, launching the Meira Paibi movement in 1980 etc.

“I believe that women and mothers of Manipur will fearlessly take the lead role in bringing peace and stability in the State which has been ravaged by many evils like lack of law and order, incompetent Government administration and economic blockade”, he added.