CLP discusses

Congress Legislature Party held a meeting today to discuss the critical situation prevailing in the State resulting from the economic blockade and ban on Governmental projects in the hill areas imposed by the United Naga Council.

Chief Minister O Ibobi presided over the meeting where the members discussed about the problems caused by the economic blockade and the counter blockades.

It was concluded that the Congress legislators would try to bring peace and stability by appealing the different communities in their respective Assembly Constituencies to work towards peaceful coexistence.