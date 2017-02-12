CLP moots unlawful tag for UNC

IMPHAL, Feb 11: Noting that the prolonged economic blockade being imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) along National Highways leading to Manipur is anti-National and anti-people, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has resolved to approach the Central Government to declare the UNC as an unlawful organisation.

The CLP meeting which started at 10 am today and went on till 1 pm was presided by Chief Minister O Ibobi. The meeting deliberated on the more than 100 days old economic blockade.

The meeting resolved to urge the Central Government to declare UNC as an unlawful organisation for the untold misery they have been causing to all the people of Manipur.

Later, Chief Minister O Ibobi forwarded the CLP meeting’s resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, MPCC spokesman Kh Joykisan appealed to all political parties active in Manipur to support the CLP meeting’s resolution leaving aside all differences with a conviction that saving Manipur is the primary duty of each and every party.

Informing that stringent measures would be taken up so that no one disturbs the law and order situation and the people are not harassed any more, Joykisan appealed to both the Central Government and BJP to shoulder their due responsibilities in saving Manipur from inimical forces.

He further appealed to BJP Manipur Pradesh to urge the Central Government to declare UNC as an unlawful organisation in the interest of the people of Manipur.

While appealing to all the people of Manipur to maintain calm and sanity, Joykisan asserted that UNC has close nexus with armed militants as testified by gun attacks on convoys of trucks.

There is no reason why UNC should not be declared as an unlawful organisation which has been challenging the right to life of the entire population of Manipur, Joykisan asserted.

The blockade came into effect from midnight of October 31 last year.