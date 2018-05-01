CM assists injured volleyball player

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30 : Chief Minister N Biren visited Shija Hospital and Research Institue today in the evening where the injured volleyball player Sakil Chesam of Mayang Imphal Chirai is admitted and assisted a sum of Rs 50,000. Sakil Chesam who captained the State mini boy’s team was assaulted by some unidentified miscreants on April 28 at Aizawl R Dengthuama Multipurpose Hall while the team were celebrating their title victory of the 26th Mini National Volleyball Championship 2018 organised under the supervision of Volleyball Federation of India.

He was brought to Imphal yesterday after receiving initial treatment in Aizawl and was admitted to Shija Hospital for further treatment as his jaw bone was found fractured and needed surgery.

The State team beat Mizoram by 3-2 sets in the final to win the title of the 26th Mini National Volleyball Championship 2018. The injured player was also adjudged player of the championship. The player underwent two hour long surgery this morning and is expected to recover in few weeks.

Sports Minister Letpao Haokip has written to general secretary of Volleyball Federation of India, Ramavtar and his Mizoram counterpart Zodintluanga regarding the ugly incident. On the other hand, Manipur Olympic Association has written a letter to Mizoram Olympic Association and Volleyball Federation of India to review the matter and take up necessary action. Meanwhile Lamding Educated Welfare Association in it’s press release condemned the act of hooliganism being metted out to the volleyball player, Sakil Chesam and requested the concerned authorities to take up necessary actions at the earliest. They also requested the State Govt to provide possible assistance to the injured.