CM assures to notify Centre

Imphal, Sept 15 :Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured to notify the Centre about the Manipuri man who went missing at Noida and was cremated by the authorities of a city hospital without informing his family members.

Biren Singh told the man’s family members at his office to submit a complaint to him and added that he will notify the matter to Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju.

A memorandum on the incident has meanwhile been submitted to the Chief Minister by Delhi-based North East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS).

Pravish Chanam has been missing since September 8 at Noida after attending a musical concert and a missing report was filed the next day at Knowledge Park police station in Gautam Budh district of Uttar Pradesh by his elder brother Ravikanta.

The 22-year-old had gone to Delhi on September 7 and had put up at his friend Ashok Thounajoam’s residence at Safdarjung area. He had gone to attend the musical concert at Noida on September 8 and was last seen at around 9.30 pm. PTI