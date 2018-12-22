CM assures probe

IMPHAL, Dec 21: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured that a Magisterial enquiry will be initiated at the earliest in connection with the death of Md Abdul Gaffter at JNIMS after he was picked up by a combined team of 26 Assam Rifles and Thoubal district commando personnel.

He made the assurance during the last day of the Assembly session today in response to a call attention motion brought up by Opposition MLA Kh Joykisan.

The CM said that if an individual dies while in police custody or in security’s custody, it falls under custodial death and added that if someone dies while in custody, then the authority certainly has to pay necessary compensation for their error/wrongdoing.

Assuring that all the responsible security personnel will be punished, the CM claimed that the State Government has also appealed to the Home Ministry to hand over the involved Assam Rifles personnel as well. Biren continued that six police personnel involved in the incident have been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against both the State police and the AR personnel.

As the Assam Rifles are under the Home Ministry, talks are underway for securing their surrender, Biren said adding that on the State Government’s part, attempts will be made to arrest the involved personnel.

The State Government will make it extremely clear that such incidents will not be tolerated, the CM added.

On the other hand, MLA Joykisan drew the attention of the House asking if the approval of the Home Ministry is required for filing any FIR against the Assam Rifles and whether the ARs can be tried like the State police, now that it has been established that Assam Rifles personnel were also involved in the custodial death.