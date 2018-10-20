CM assures women market at Tml, Spt, Cdl to be completed by Dec Nute Kailhang (women market) adorns Kpi Hqs

Imphal, Oct 19 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that politics is to protect and preserve the precious lives of the people and to build cordial relationship among various communities and bring inclusive development in the State.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Nute Kailhang (Women’s Market), Kangpokpi and laying of foundation stones for transit accommodation for doctors and teachers at Kangpokpi and Saikul and a 100-bedded hostel and upgradation of Kasturbha Gandhi Bal Vidyalaya (KGBV), Ekou Mulam. The function was held at IT Road junction, Kangpokpi district today.

Speaking at the gathering, the Chief Minister said that politics should not create division among various communities living in the State. The ideology of the present Government is to build unity and ensure peace and harmony among various communities in the State, he added. Stating that it is sad that there was division between the hills and valley in the past, the Chief Minister said that the Government does not discriminate anyone on the basis of religion, caste and community etc.

The Chief Minister stated that the bounden duty of a politician is to serve and uplift the lives of poor and downtrodden people. The present Government is working in a mission mode to bring inclusive development in the State.

He continued that the Government had introduced various people oriented initiatives such as CMHT, Go to Hills, Go to Village etc for the welfare of the people of the State. The Go to Hills mission had minimized the gap between the hills and valley people of the State, he added.

Mentioning that discontents of a particular community should not create problems to the public of the State, the Chief Minister appealed to the people of the State to refrain from bandhs/blockades and general strikes. Any grievances and issues can be resolved through dialogues, he added.

Stating that the construction of women’s markets at Ukhrul, Churachandpur, Jiribam and Kangpokpi was completed on time because of the support and co-operation of the people, the Chief Minister assured that women’s markets of Tamenglong, Senapati and Chandel district would be completed by December this year.

The Chief Minister said that Kangpokpi District has the potential to become an economic hub and paradise of Manipur. He appealed to the people of the district to stop deforestation as it would create landslides and other environmental hazards. He urged the people to engage in wide plantation of trees in the hills.

Strongly condemning the bomb blast that happened last night at Kangpokpi, the Chief Minister appealed to all concerned to shun violence and said that there is no place for violence in the region. Instructing the SP of Kangpokpi and Assam Rifles officials to take up necessary steps to arrest the culprits, he assured that the culprits would not be spared.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that a post of SDO Kangpokpi would be created as per the wishes of the people of the district. On the District Election Office of Kangpokpi district, the Chief Minister said that the Government had already written to the Election Commission and is still waiting its approval. To prioritise developmental works, District Level Development Committees would be set up soon in each district of the State, he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that the State Government would provide soft loans with minimal interest rate to entrepreneurs, women and farmers who had engaged in poppy plantation belonging to Scheduled Tribes of the State. The loan would be given under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. An individual can avail loan amount of Rs 1 lakh to 30 lakh under the scheme, he added.

Colourful cultural presentations of different communities were staged as a part of the function.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, Health Minister L Jayantakumar, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar, Public Health Engineering Minister L Dikho, CAF and PD Minister Karam Shyam, Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister N Kayisii, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Education Minister Th Radheshyam, MLAs and top civil and police officers also attended the function.