CM attends Go to Village camp

Imphal, May 8 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the State Government’s ‘Go to Village’ mission will cover all the rural and urban localities of the State.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a ‘Go to Village’ camp held at Mongjam Community Hall in Imphal East District today. The camp was organised for Mongjam, Maiba Khul, Koirengei Meitei and Karong villages of Nilakuthi Gram Panchayat.

The Chief Minister said that the mission was introduced with the sole objective of delivering the benefits of different schemes at the doorsteps of the common people and also to address their grievances at their own localities.

Stating that people would no more face the inconvenience of visiting different Government offices for enrolment for different schemes or registering their grievances, the Chief Minister said that officials of different Government Departments would come on their own to different localities across the State to listen/find out people’s woes.

He also said that those deserving people whose names had been left out from Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) database, and who do not have BPL/AAY cards may also seek benefits under different social security schemes by simply submitting an application to DCs or SDOs concerned.

Biren said that people specially youth should not waste such opportunities but draw maximum benefits from these schemes.

Exhorting the youth to stay away from drugs and other intoxicants, the Chief Minister also mentioned that Agar and lemongrass plantation is a profitable occupation which they may take up with assistance from the Government.

N Biren said that ‘Go to Village’ mission was launched in 60 selected villages of all the 60 Assembly Constituencies of the State on May 1. On the said day, he continued, a total of 60,339 applications were received, and out of these total applications, 21,353 grievances could be immediately addressed.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed benefits under different social security schemes to selected beneficiaries at the camp.

Imphal East Adhyaksha P Bimola Devi, Additional Chief Secretary (Works and Forest & Environment) Dr Suhel Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (RD&PR and Relief and Disaster Management) MH Khan and Imphal East DC Th Chitra were also present at the occasion as dignitaries. 25 different Govt Departments opened stalls to address people’s grievances at the camp till evening. The Chief Minister also planted a sapling and inspected the stalls on the occasion.