CM backs Sanjita, writes to Rathore

IMPHAL, Jul 27: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the Union Minister of State (i/c) for Youth Affairs and State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to personally intervene and make necessary arrangements for an appropriate enquiry by International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) in connection with the scandal involving noted athlete Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu so as to fix responsibility and to avoid such situations in the future.

Recalling an earlier letter sent by him on June 2 regarding the matter, the CM conveyed that latest media reports suggest IWF has admitted its mistake in handling the urine sample of Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu.

Pointing out that his earlier letter also indicated the glaring error in the IWF communication that had conflicting sample identification number, N Biren stated that while the victim Sanjita Chanu and the sports loving people of Manipur fell relieved at the open admission of mistake by IWF, they still remain anguished at such a blatant lapse.

As such the CM urged the Union Minister to personally intervene and take up necessary steps to ensure appropriate enquiry by IWF into the matter so that responsibility can be fixed and such situations can be avoided in the future.

The CM further urged the Union Minister to take up the issue with the IWF for adequate compensation to Sanjita Chanu for the mental trauma and stigma she underwent on account of the unjust treatment.

On the other hand, CPI (M) has conveyed that the alleged vindictive nature of the Indian Weightlifting Federation and International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medallist Sanjita Chanu is condemnable.

The “administrative mistake” mentioned in the report of the IWF to National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on the doping process of Sanjita Chanu’s urine sample which was collected on November 17 last year at Las Vegas, USA by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) highlighted the casual and unprofessional practices in conducting the tests .

A press release issued by the secretary of CPI (M) Manipur State Committee today stated that Sanjita Chanu was a victim of mal-administration in conducting the doping tests by the agencies concerned and her fame was tarnished and she was in deep trauma after getting the unexpected report on May 15 this year on her doping test from the IWF.

She ran from pillar to post to get justice, even to the State office of CPI (M) and Chief Minister Office, Manipur, it added.

Pointing out that Sanjita’s case is one of bravery in the history of doping test in the country in particular CPI (M) appealed to the authority concerned to send Sanjita Chanu as a member of Indian weightlifting contingent to the 18th Asian Games 2018 to be held at Jakarta, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2, to keep her name in the list of Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme, to accord her due promotion as a distinguished sports person and to pay a suitable award as compensation for the unnecessary trauma she experienced .

It also demanded an inquiry into the mistake and to punish the culprits and also appealed the State Government to arrange a suitable post for Sanjita Chanu in the State service to enable her to represent Manipur.