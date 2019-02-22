CM bats for equal development of hills and valley

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 21: Chief Minister N Biren has stated that the State Government has conceptualised and started execution of a Hill Area Development Project (HADP) in order to bridge disparity between the hills and the valley, and bring uniform development across the State.

Responding to queries and comments made by Members on the Governor’s address, Biren stated that a proposal for instituting a topographical need based budget was sent to the Centre soon after the incumbent Government was sworn in taking due note of the apparent disparity between the hills and the valley.

On account of the topography, infrastructure deve- lopment projects are much costlier in the hills as compared to the valley. As the Government is of the view that uniform development cannot be realised until there is a topographic need based budget, a proposal was sent to the Centre.

But the Central Government maintained that such separate budget is not permissible. Nonetheless, DoNER Ministry informed that the State Government’s proposal was reasonable and it had been discussed at the level of the Prime Minister.

Subsequently, HADP was launched in the State, Biren informed the House.

He said that Tamenglong and Noney districts were among 90 districts selected from across the country for implementation of HADP in the first phase.

An extra budget of Rs 90 crore has been already sanctioned for the project which would be completed in 2020.

Saying that there would be more phases of HADP, the Chief Minister stated that he would make all efforts to ensure that Pherzawl is selected in the next phase.

Claiming that helicopter transport service is becoming popular, Biren said that the present helicopter service is an ad-hoc arrangement and added that e-tender process has already begun to make the helicopter service permanent.

Once the helicopter transport service is made permanent, the Government would work to cover Parbung and Pherzawl too, the Chief Minister stated adding that suitable Assam Rifles grounds would serve as helipads.

Raising an amendment motion to the Governor’s address, Congress MLA Dr Chaltonlien Amo expressed keen desire for the Governor’s address to reflect all newly created districts including Pherzawl and Noney for which Rs 90 crore has been sanctioned for infrastructure development.

Dr Chaltonlien urged the Chief Minister to extend the helicopter service to Par-bung headquarters.

MLA P Saratchandra hailed the Governor’s address as quite compre- hensive. The address clearly mentioned about development of transport infra- structure, improvement of education sector, bridging disparity between hills and valley, collective development, transparent and corruption free governance etc, he pointed out. Later, the amendment was withdrawn and the House passed the Governor’s address.