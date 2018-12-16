CM bats for SECC re-survey

IMPHAL, Dec 15 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren has stated that the State Govern-ment has initiated necessary steps for Assembly Consti-tuency-wise re-survey of genuine households for enrolment in Socio Econo-mic Caste Census (SECC).

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the combined Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day held at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

The State Government has requested the Centre to allow fresh enrolment of genuine families in the SECC database and discard all the wrongful entries/beneficiaries, he said.

The Chief Minister said that many needy people and deserving households were found left out while many well-to-do families were included in the SECC data- base compiled in 2011. Due to this irregularity, many genuine families are not able to avail benefits and opportunities under various Government schemes, he said.

Stating that he is extremely concerned about this gaffe, Biren said that he would not spare the officials involved in the wrongdoing because about 37 per cent of the total population of the State are still under Below Poverty Line (BPL) although huge funds had been invested to uplift the needy people.

Responding to a query regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against holding of Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day, Biren said that it is embarrassing for the State to witness such an instance. Elected leaders ought to meet and interact with common people to attend to their complaints/grievances, he said while adding that filing PIL against it is nothing but dirty politics.

Regarding the strike of Senior Residents of Jawa-harlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), the Chief Minister appealed to the doctors to call off the stir as medical service is an essential service. The State Government is always ready to fulfil any demand which is permissible under the rules and regulations but the Government is helpless in matters which the rules do not permit, he said. With respect to requirement of Fire Stations in different parts of the State, the Chief Minister informed that the State Government had submitted a Rs 260-crore proposal to the Centre for establishment of more Fire Stations in different districts and recruitment of manpower.

In today’s joint Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day, the Chief Minister attended to over 400 complaints and met around 1200 people from 9 am to 2.30 pm.