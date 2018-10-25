CM bats for unity on Mera Hou Chongba

OSR/DIPR

Imphal, Oct 24 : Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the present Government is trying its level best to bring peaceful co-existence and harmony among the communities of the State.

This was stated by him at the Mera Houchongba Festival 2018 held at Kangla, Imphal today.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it was a childhood aspiration to bring unity and integrity among all the communities living in the State and expressed happiness over the massive turn out this year as compared to Mera Houchongba festival last year.

Such a turnout exhibits the strong feeling and desire for a peaceful and united Manipur. The Government has constituted a permanent Organising Committee of Mera Houchongba for better organising and sensitizing about the celebration, he added. “We have seen a sea change and positive transformation in the State in the last 18 months. People of the State are appreciating and giving positive feedbacks to the Government for various welfare and people oriented initiatives,” he said and added that to ease the inconvenience faced by the people residing in remote areas, the second phase of Manipur State Transport (MST) passenger bus service has started today with routes like Imphal-Jessami, Imphal-Kamjong, Imphal-Tamenglong etc.

On the issue surrounding the construction of a Church in RIMS premises, the Chief Minister said that the issue has nothing to do with the State Government adding that the case is pending in the High Court.

The present Government doesn’t discriminate any individual on the basis of their caste, religion, community etc. The Government believes in secularism, unity and respect all the communities belonging to different religion, creed and caste, he added. Various cultural dances and items of various communities were showcased during the function.

Titular King of Manipur Meidingoo Leishemba Sanajaoba, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, top civil and police officials and people belonging to various communities attended the function. Speaking at the gathering titular King Leishemba Sanajaoba said that Mera Hou Chongba is unique to Manipur and is a common and traditional festival. It knows no religious or communal divide, he added.

Speaking further, the titular King said that the festival has been celebrated for hundreds of years and added that in the last 40/50 years due to the financial constraint of the Royal Palace, it was celebrated only for name sake.

However with the coming of the new Government the festival started to be celebrated at the State level from last year, he recollected and added that the temporary organising committee set up last year has now been turned into a permanent body.

The titular King noted the role played by Chief Minister N Biren and his Council of Ministers for taking the festival to the State level. If this continues then all communities will be able to take part in the festival and Manipur will be able to showcase a festival that rests on unity and oneness, he added.

As part of the festival a souvenir was released by the presidium members and cultural shows were presented by the different communities of the State. Gifts were also handed over to different communities.

Earlier in the day, a procession was taken out from Sana Konung to Kangla and Mera Men Tongba and Yenkhong Tamba were held along with rites and rituals. Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar attended the celebration as the guest of honour while Ministers including K Shyam, Th Shyamkumar, L Dikho, Nemcha Kipgen, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand, Deputy Speaker K Robindro, MLAs including Dr S Ranjan, L Sushindro (Yaima), Ksh Biren, Y Surchandra, O Lukhoi, T Robindro, Awangbow Newmai, Md Ashabuddin, P Brojen and N Indrajit were the presidium members.