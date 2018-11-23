CM Biren bats for strong Manipur-Japan ties

Imphal, Nov 22 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the present Govern-ment is trying to build a strong relationship between Japan and Manipur.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of a Sumo Wrestling event which was held at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium today.

The event was organised by Salai Holding Private Limited in association with Department of Tourism, as a part of Manipur Sangai Festival 2018. Scores of people gathered inside the Indoor Stadium to witness the first ever Sumo Wrestling event in the State.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said, “We are aware that the Japanese Government wanted to maintain good relationship with Manipur. However, we couldn’t show our good hospitality to them which made them reluctant to invest in Manipur in the past”.

“We need to lend our support and co-operation to the Japanese Government. Such Sumo wrestling event is a part of restoring cordial ties with Japan”, he added.

It is indeed a proud moment that the Salai Holding Pvt. Ltd. is organising such Sumo wrestling event as a part of Manipur Sangai Festival 2018, Biren remarked.

The Chief Minister said that one of the main motives of organising Sangai Festival is to bring integration among the communities living in the State through such festival.

From this season, Manipur Cherry Blossom Festival has been made a part of the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018, he added.

The Chief Minister continued that there has been a steep increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting the State from around 300-400 tourists in 2014-15 to around 4000 tourists in 2017-18.

He announced that the Princess of Thailand and the US Ambassador to India will be attend the Manipur Sangai Festival on seventh and eighth day of the festival. He mentioned that the Princess of Thailand would be visiting other places such as Kangla during her visit.

Cultural items including Thang-ta and traditional Mukna were performed before the Sumo wrestling event. Minister for YAS Letpao Haokip presided the function.