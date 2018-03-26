CM Biren pledges to fulfil every promise

Imphal, Mar 25 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the State Go-vernment is committed to keeping every promise that the Government has made so far and the Government would not give any false promises to the people of the State.

This was stated by him at the inauguration of the Marjing Polo Complex at Heingang, Imphal East today.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that it is the duty of the politicians to ensure quality life to the citizens of the State.

Politicians should not resort to tactics which would hamper the developmental process in the State.

He continued that the only reason underdevelopment in Manipur was the lack of transparency in the governance system in the state.

Biren claimed that since the new Government came to power in the State, improving the lives of the people of the State by initiating new people oriented schemes such as CMHT, CMST etc, has been its main priority.

He mentioned that within such a short period, the new State Government has minimised the hill-valley divide and ethnic tensions in the State.

“The law and order situation of the State has also improved considerably in the last one year. Thus we are heading towards a better Manipur”, he added.

To avoid flash floods during monsoon season, the Government has started dredging works along the river beds in Imphal area. The Centre has sanctioned a sum of Rs 130 crore to repair and restore infrastruc- ture which were damaged due to floods and landslides in the State last year.

Mentioning that the game of ‘Modern Polo’ originated from Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that a 120-feet high statue of a pony would be erected at the top of the Marjing hill under the integrated Mega Tourist Circuit.

A ropeway would be constructed from Marjing Hills to Langol Hills and a Polo ground would be constructed at the hillock of Marjing, he added.

Biren mentioned that a sum of Rs 15 crore has already been sanctioned for the construction of ‘Imphal View’ tower at Langol hills.

This tower would give the people/tourist an opportunity to see the beautiful scenery of Imphal area, he added.

Cable car service would be made available from Marjing Hill to Kangla to attract more tourists in the region. Such initiatives of the new Government would provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youths and people of the State, the CM added.

Chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited, Dr Sapam Ranjan said that Heingang area has great potential to become a prominent tourist destination in the State.

He maintained that the entire stake holders such as Government, people and media have a role to play in boosting the tourism sector of the State.

Media would play a pivotal role in promoting the positive image of the State to the outside world, he added.

Biren claimed that the present Government is working relentlessly to bring uniform development in every sector for the welfare of the State. He appealed to the people to develop Manipur into a prominent tourist destination in the country.

Later, the Chief Minister inspected the construction site at the top of Marjing hill where the statue of the Pony would be erected.

He directed the officials to complete the construction by August this year.

It may be mentioned that the development of Marjing Polo Complex at Heingang was taken up with funding from the Ministry of Tourism, India under Central Financial Assistance in 2009.

The total sanctioned amount was Rs 263.19 lakh.

Chairman of Manipur Pollution Control Board L Radhakishore, MLA of Lamlai AC, Ksh Biren, Adhyaksha of Imphal East Zilla Parishad, P Bimola, Principal Secretary (Tourism) PK Singh and Director Tourism W Ibohal Singh also attended the function.