CM Biren promises new anti-influx Bill

Imphal, May 22 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that the State Government would table a Bill to protect the indigenous people of the State in the coming Assembly session.

Speaking to media persons about the State Government’s policies to curb influx of illegal immigrants into the State, the Chief Minister informed that after the installation of the BJP led Government in the State last year, massive drive was initiated throughout the State against illegal immigrants .

He said that the Government has already taken up various measures to check influx of illegal immigrants into the State.

Many gangs have been busted for issuing fake Aadhaar cards to the illegal immigrants recently and the Government would continue such operation against illegal immigrants, he added.

Biren said that it is indeed surprising and disturbing that illegal immigrants had reached Imphal.

“It clearly indicates that our own people are helping illegal immigrants to settle in the city and such act is strongly condemnable”, he added.

Mentioning that the people of the State must be sincere and have strong sense of nationalism, he appealed to all the people to think about the State and refrain from helping illegal immigrants.

Later, the Chief Minister informed media persons that around 80-100 illegal immigrants were identified and 36 of them have been sent to jail. Notably 8 Rohingya Muslims were arrested from Hatta Golapati yesterday Replying to a query about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he clarified that the Bill has nothing to do with Manipur.