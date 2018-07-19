CM calls on Najma

IMPHAL, Jul 18: Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his Cabinet Ministers met Governor Najma Heptulla today at Raj Bhavan and discussed in details steps to bring an amicable solution to the ongoing crisis at Manipur University, said a reliable source.
It may be mentioned that students, teachers and staff of Manipur University have been demanding removal of VC Adya Pandey Prasad from office.
IMPHAL, Jul 18: Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his Cabinet Ministers met Governor Najma Heptulla today at Raj Bhavan and discussed in details steps to bring an amicable solution to the ongoing crisis at Manipur University, said a reliable source.