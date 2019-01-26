CM chairs meet on CAB Apprehension of people taken note of

Imphal, Jan 25 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a meeting of Ministers and MLAs at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today to discuss the present situation in the State arising out of the passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 by the Lok Sabha recently.

After a threadbare discussion, the meeting resolved to urge the Central Government to include a proviso in the body of the Bill or the rules to be framed thereunder to the effect that the consent of the State Government will be required before granting citizenship to any person. It also resolved to urge the Centre for giving Presidential assent to the Manipur People Bill, 2018 at the earliest.

The meeting took note of the apprehension in the minds of people and with a view to dispel these fears, resolved to urge the Centre for implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur as had been done in Assam.

Further, the meeting also decided to organise awareness programmes through Government functionaries in order to accurately inform and sensitize the people on the content of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 and its impact on the State of Manipur. The meeting also appreciated the statement of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for its assurance that without the State Government’s recommendation, no one would be given Indian citizenship