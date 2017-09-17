CM chairs meeting on Mera Houchongba celebration

IMPHAL, Sep 16 (DIPR): Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired the first State Level Organising Committee meeting for the celebration of Mera Houchongba in a grand manner on October 5, 2017.

During the meeting, Chief Minister mentioned the significance of organising State Level Mera Houchongba, one of the oldest living festivals in the world, in bringing unity and solidarity among different communities living in the State.

He said that celebrating such festival would build and revive the unity and integrity of the State by sharing and reconnecting the traditional values of various communities of the State.

He stated that Mera Houchongba would facilitate in strengthening the political system, economic stability, emotional integration in the State.