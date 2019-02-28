CM claims significant changes in police discipline

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 28: Chief Minister N Biren has claimed that his Government has succeeded is bring signification improvement to the behaviour and discipline of Manipur Police.

The Chief Minister made this claim on the floor of the Manipur Legislative Assembly today while discussing a demand for grant pertaining to police.

Responding to a policy cut motion raised by Congress MLA K Ranjit, Biren stated that several measures have been taken up to improve public-police relation.

At the same time, the Government has been working to address all the requirements of Manipur Police and bolster the moral of police personnel, asserted the Chief Minister.

He said that 14,526 civil police personnel have been posted out of the total sanctioned posts of 18,898.

Out of the total sanctioned post of 16,222 for Manipur State Armed Police (MR/IRB), 13,161 have been filled up. Out of the total sanctioned post of 10,050 VDF, 10,000 are currently in service. Altogether 2085 Home Guards are currently in service against the total sanctioned post of 2000.

There have been certain instances where some police commandos have been demoralised. Nonetheless, the Government has been working persistently to boost their moral. They have been shouldering key roles during critical situations in the State from time to time, Biren said.

District-wise strength of police commandos is 360 each for Bishnupur and Imphal East, 430 for Thoubal and 450 for Imphal West.

Even though a transfer policy has been formulated for police personnel, the same could not be implemented fully due to ‘political compulsion’ and other pressure.

The transfer policy says that police personnel should stay put at their respective places of posting for two years regardless of whether it is in the hills or the valley but many police officers were recently transferred at the instruction of the Election Commission of India, Biren said.

He informed the House that nine sniper rifles have been ordered for Manipur Police and the Government has been working to upgrade tools and equipment of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

Replying to a query raised by K Meghachandra regarding promotion of MPS officers, Biren accepted that there is a dispute between MPS promotees and MPS appointees since a long time back.

The matter had been taken to Court and the Court recently passed a verdict. The Government would examine whether it should file an appeal to the High Court of Manipur or any other course of action can be initiated to resolve the dispute, Biren assured the House.

With regard to the death of Pravish Chanam, a senior police officer would be sent to Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Additional CCTV cameras have been installed within Imphal city particularly Mapan Kangjeibung area and the Government would see that fuel for Kakching District Police are allocated through a nearby oil pump.

Replying to another question raised by Okram Surjakumar, the Chief Minister stated that large hoardings put up above medians of National Highways would be removed by mid-March. Office and barrack of Imphal West Traffic Control Police would be renovated under the police modernisation programme.

Apart from minimising traffic roundals, traffic signal lights would be installed at major traffic junctions. Construction of foot-bridges has already begun at Khongnang Ani Karak, North AOC, Kangla western gate, Keishampat and near BT Flyover Bridge, Biren informed the House.

Efforts are also on to appoint requisite number of staff for Forensic Science Laboratory and purchase new machines and equipment.

A Cabinet meeting held yesterday resolved to appoint two Additional Public Prosecutors, he continued.

Responding to the comments made by Members of the House regarding jails, the Chief Minister stated that arrested UG cadres are no longer housed together and the Government has been working to accommodate drug abusers in rehabilitation centres rather than jails.

A provision has also been inserted in the budget for construction of quarters for jail staff.

As for the convicts who had been sentenced to death by hanging, the Government would see whether hangmen from jails of other States would be hired or not.

The Chief Minister also spoke on the demands of grants pertaining to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department and Fire Protection & Control Department.

Later, the House passed seven demands for grants pertaining to police (Rs 1871,86,00,000), Vigilance and Anti Corruption (Rs 5,81,21,000), Fire Protection & Control (Rs 16,65,20,000), jails (Rs 28,11,06,000), Home Guards (Rs 21,42,84,000), Rehabilitation (Rs 4,34,11,000), Minor Irrigation (Rs 147,52,04,000) and Water Resources Department (Rs 448,35,23,000).



