CM credits people for keeping CAB at bay

IMPHAL, Feb 13 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh today congratulated the people of Manipur after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House was adjourned sine die today.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was listed in the ‘Legislative Business’ for today and it was scheduled to be moved by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

N Biren who is currently stationed in New Delhi with 11 other political parties of the State stated that it is a collective victory for the people of Manipur and the North East.

He gave credit for successfully thwarting the Bill to the Meira Paibis, student organisations, NGOs and different political parties for their concerted democratic protests.

Expressing gratitude to the NDA Govt led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the sentiments and listening to the voices of the people of Manipur and the North East, the Chief Minister stated that it reaffirms Central Government’s commitment for welfare and development of the entire North Eastern region.

The Chief Minister also stated that during his meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday, Rajnath Singh had (unofficially) assured that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill would not be tabled without the consensus of the people of the North East.

Stating that internet ban and curfew were imposed as preventive measures to maintain public order, the Chief Minister appealed to the people of the State to focus on the developmental works.

He said the Government is committed to continue developmental activities in the hills and the valley and sought full cooperation from the people.