CM dedicates TB Hospital to public

Imphal, Dec 3 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has inaugurated the State TB Hospital constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8.74 crore by Manipur Police Housing Corporation (MPHC) at Keirao Wangkhem in Imphal East District today.

Speaking at the inaugural function as the chief guest, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to change the pattern of creating awareness on prevention and treatment of the disease.

Stating that the only way to control TB is to create effective mass awareness, N Biren Singh said that controlling the disease is the collective responsibility of each and every member of the society. Local clubs in valley districts and Churches in hill districts would be of great help in spreading awareness about the disease to public, he opined.

Regarding rampant killing of fowls and domestic animals by unknown predators, the Chief Minister urged the public not to panic because experts from Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun have already arrived and started investigation. CCTV cameras have been installed and traps laid to identify the mysterious predators, he conveyed. The Chief Minister opined that wild animals had apparently come down to residential areas due to constant destruction and trespassing into their natural habitats by human beings.

Regarding developmental initiatives taken up by the Government, the Chief Minister said that the main deterrence to effective execution of developmental works is the practice of distributing work programmes among Ministers and MLAs.

In the past, MLAs and Ministers used to claim any available work programme no matter whether the work is suitable for effective execution at their area or not, he said. The Chief Minister said that doubling farmers’ income would not be a hard task if the Government can precisely identify the potential areas. Observing that every Government should be able to understand and address the basic necessities of its people, the Chief Minister said that his Government is committed to rehabilitate poor and helpless people.

After introducing different schemes and taking up different measures, poor people are now able to get treatment free of cost, send their children to schools, get rice at highly subsidised rates and construct houses under Government’s housing scheme. Moreover, efforts are being put in to provide safe drinking water to every household of Manipur to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision a reality by 2022.

Stating that the Government is ever ready to provide any type of assistance to hard working self-employed people and skilled persons, Biren urged the public to extend co-operation to the Government in making Manipur self-sufficient in fish, food grains and vegetables.

He also urged them not to extend support and co-operation to any type of bandhs/blockades because it largely affects the State economy.

Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar who attended the function as the functional president said that TB is one of the greatest health challenges being faced by the country. This challenge has been further complicated with the emergence of Multi-Drug Resistance (MDR) TB and prevalence of HIV-TB co-infection, he added.

Informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to eradicate TB by 2025, L Jayantakumar said that there is a need for strong support from the public to achieve the objective. Construction of the State TB Hospital began in 2010 after the project was approved by the Central Government and sanctioned Rs 5 crore under Special Plan Assistance (SPA) during 2008-2009 while the State share of the project was Rs 3.74 crore.

The State TB Hospital was earlier located at Chingmeirong and it was shifted to the current location in 2015. The hospital currently has 62 staff including seven doctors and a Superintendent.

Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar and MLAs Y Surchandra, N Indrajit, Dr Sapam Ranjan, Khashim Vashum, Th Satyabrata, L Rameshwor, Principal Secretary (Health) Vumlunmang Vualnam, MPHC Managing Director C Doungel and Director (Health) Dr K Rajo also attended the function.