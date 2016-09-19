CM, Dy CM bat for love

Love among people of different communities and religions will bring growth and development in the State, said Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh during the Gospel & Culture Sunday cum inauguration of MBC memorial sanctuary monument today at MBC Centre Church.

The function was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Health Minister D Korungthang, HAC Chairman Chaltolien Amo and Parliamentary Secretary Victor Keishing.

Chief Minister O Ibobi further said that culture, which is considered as an identity of one’s community, is God’s gift and to conduct such programme alongside a prayer service is justified.

The Chief Minister also stated that every religion should be respected and to divide people based on their religion should never be encouraged as we all are God’s children.

“Love will conquer all differences and problems. Therefore, we all should love one another irrespective of religion or community. Only then, sustainable growth and development will prevail in the State,” the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam said, “It is necessary for all to know what culture is and the same should be inculcated in the minds of the younger generation. If we look at our culture, we are all similar. All we need is to realize it and promote love and unity.”