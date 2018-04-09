CM explains Govt’s missions to bureaucrats, police officers Preparations for Go to Village mission on

Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Apr 8 : Chief Minister N Biren today explained the Government’s missions and objectives to all civil and police officers starting from the Chief Secretary.

Apart from explaining his Government’s missions and objectives at an interaction programme held at the City Convention Centre, civil and police officers were also asked to share their ideas and suggestions.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “All of us should work together to put in our best ideas, suggestions and plans for the benefit of the common people of the State.”

Biren said that such an interaction programme with the officers of both State and Central services is first of its kind in the political history of Manipur. One of the objectives of the interaction programme is to highlight the importance of working together and cooperating with each other for development of the State.

Mentioning that the ‘Go to Village’ mission is not to gain political mileage, he stated that the sole objective of such a mission is to help and uplift the needy and poor people and to bring some positive changes in the State.

He appealed the officers to work collectively and efficiently with commitment in transforming the rural landscape and economy of the State. Proper co-operation and co-ordination are very much needed to bring positive changes in the State, he added.

He stressed that the Government seeks valuable suggestions and opinions of officers for proper implementation of various Government schemes. The officers who give best ideas/suggestions would be awarded, he added.

The CM mentioned that the bureaucratic system tends to work in such a way that it leads to bottlenecks in the functioning of the Government.

“We need to change such mindsets and be more open and receptive in our approach”, he added.

On the ‘Go to Village’ mission, the Chief Minister asked officers of different departments to co-ordinate to make the mission successful.

He stated that a State level committee has been formed and sub-committees and district level committees would be formed soon. He directed the DCs and HoDs to identify the beneficiaries of various schemes and projects. The purpose of such a mission is not merely to visit the village and meet people but also to know the grievances and problems faced by them and to deliver/render services for the welfare of the people. The committees would start visiting villages from next month.

Biren stated that the essence of doing politics is to provide quality of life and work for the welfare of the people of the State.

The present Government fully endorses Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision ‘Saab ka Sath Saab ka Vikas’.

“We should ask ourselves repeatedly what we have contributed for upliftment of the people and betterment of the society. We need to extend every possible help to uplift the poor and needy people so as to have a good society,” he added.

He said that the Government needs to implement more inclusive development works/schemes with human approach in the State.

Informing that the MLA Local Area Development Fund has been hiked to Rs 2 crore each, Biren said that there is a consensus to build 20 houses in each constituency.

The Chief Minister asserted that there would be good governance when there is transparency in the State.

Citing the popular saying ‘there is a way where there is will’, he stated that there has been tremendous improvement in certain sectors such as road connectivity, health, power etc in the last one year on account of the sincere efforts put in by the present Government.

He appreciated the efforts and achievements made by the committed officers for implementing various schemes/projects in the last one year. He mentioned that the Prime Minister was indeed happy to learn the developmental works being implemented in the State and bringing emotional integration among the people of the State.

Biren informed that the Churachandpur DC, his team and the contractor concerned would be awarded on April 21 (Civil Services Day) for timely completion of Churachandpur Ima Keithel. Ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, the DGP, senior bureaucrats and other officers participated and gave their suggestions in the interaction programme.

The Kangvai SDC suggested introduction of drone service for transportation medicines and health care items to far off places in emergency situations.

To a suggestion made by Education Director Th Kirankumar for constitution of a committee for recruitment of Grade III and Grade IV employees, N Biren replied that the Government has been working to set up a State Selection Committee.