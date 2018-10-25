CM flags off 2nd phase of MST Bus Service

Imphal, Oct 24 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off the second phase of Manipur State Transport (MST) passenger bus service, which will be operational on seven new routes, at Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Khuman Lampak today.

The routes are Imphal-Jessami, Imphal-Khoupum, Imphal-Nungba, Imphal-Kamjong, Imphal-Tamenglong, Imphal-Tamei and Airport Express (ISBT to Imphal Airport).

Speaking at the function which was organised by the State Transport Department, N Biren Singh, who also holds the Transport portfolio, said that public transport service under the aegis of MST was revived with a noble intent to solve the inconvenience faced by the people residing in far-flung and interior areas of the State while travelling to the capital.

The Chief Minister said that the first phase of inter-district MST bus service was launched for six routes on June 24 last year.

However, passenger service to Pherzawl was discontinued due to unsuitability of the bus with the road condition of the interior district, he added.

However, the bus service on this route would be resumed soon with the purchase of a high-floor bus, the Chief Minister informed.

N Biren Singh also announced that after the successful launch of helicopter service to Jiribam, the State Transport Department is putting in dedicated efforts to introduce helicopter service to Tamenglong and Moreh as well from October 29 this year.

Trial sorties and landings for these new routes would be conducted on October 25, he added.

The Chief Minister also said that there would be no holiday for the existing helicopter service to Jiribam on November 7, 9 and 10 in view of Ningol Chakkouba festival.

He also appealed to the people to treat the drivers and handymen of MST inter-district bus services with love and respect so that they may reciprocate with dedicated service for the people.

The CM opined that unnecessary harassments may discourage the drivers and handymen who are serving the public with devotion. N Biren also made his earnest appeal to the media to do authenticated and balanced reporting regarding the services introduced by the State Transport Department.

In his keynote address, Commissioner (Transport) M Lakhsmikumar said that the newly revived Manipur State Transport was able to earn Rs 1.63 crore in the past one year till October 20. Stating that the main objective of reviving MST was not for earning profit but for public service, the Commissioner said that 12 more buses would be added to the fleet of the Transport Agency for the convenience of the public. CAF and PD Minister Karam Shyam, Public Health Engineering Minister L Dikho, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar, Manipur Pollution Control Board Chairperson L Radhakishore, MLAs Awangbou Newmai, Samuel Jendai, Khashim Vashum, K Leishiyo, Paonam Brojen, Y Surchandra, L Susindro, Ksh Biren, Th Bira, K Indrajit, Ashab Uddin, Heikham Dingo and Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu also attended the function among others.

It may be mentioned that after the new State Government included revival of MST Bus Service in its 100-days programme, Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the first phase of inter-district and city bus services on June 24 last year.