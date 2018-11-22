CM flags off Sangai Run, similar runs held at Mao, KL

DIPR/Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 21: Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off Sangai Run at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex at 8 am today. The run was organised by Oorep Sports under the aegis of the State Tourism Department as part of Manipur Sangai Festival, 2018.

The 10-km run began from Khuman Lampak and passed through Dingku road, North AOC, Nityaipat Chuthek, Palace Compound, Checkon road, Minuthong and culminated at Khuman Lampak again. 860 runners including 160 women took part in the run.

Similar runs were also organised simultaneously at Keibul Lamjao and Mao as well as part of Manipur Sangai Festival, 2018.

The Sangai Run held at Mao was flagged off by Education Minister Th Radheshyam from Tadubi Football Ground.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony, PHED Minister L Dikho stated that the purpose of Sangai Run is basically to bring people together.

He congratulated all the participants and the organizer for making the festival a meaningful one.

Altogether 154 men and 42 women along with the 2 Ministers participated in the Sangai Run at Mao starting from Tadubi Football ground till Motu-Tubuvii (Tadubi Football ground- Mao Bazar- Motu-Tubuvii) covering a distance of about 7 Kms. The Sangai Run held at Mao was won by Thungtimoba Chang (29.45) in men’s category and Lohrii Loziia (40. 41) in women’s category.

Manipur Government spokesperson Thongam Biswajit Singh today appealed to the people of the State for active participation in the Manipur Sangai Festival to make it a grand success. Biswajit was speaking to media persons after flagging off the Sangai Run Half Marathon 2018 at Sendra, this morning.

“Tourism will develop on its own, if we promote and explore our resources,” he asserted.

Acknowledging that the State has a high unemployment rate, the Government spokesperson also said that developing tourism will open vast avenues of employment in the State.

The Manipur Sangai Run at Sendra was held in three categories including the 21 Kms Main Event for 15 years and above, 7 Kms run for 12 years and above and 45 years and above. Altogether 10 international runners from Ethiopia and Kenya participated in the Run. The half marathon which was the main event covered Sendra, Keibul, Thanga Lawai, and Moirang Bazar before concluding at Sendra.