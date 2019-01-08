CM flags off Start-up Yatra

Imphal, Jan 7 (DIPR): Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off Start-up India, Manipur Yatra from the western gate of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Addressing media persons at the Cabinet hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that the Yatra is organised under the Startup India initiative of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in association with the Government of Manipur. The yatra will cover several educational institutions such as MU, DM University, MTU, MIT, NIT, CAU, IGNTU, IIIT, Lamka College, Maram College etc from January 7 to 13.

Mentioning about the first round of Manipur Startup Scheme, Biren said that altogether 334 entrepreneurs were identified and provided financial support, out of which 29 entrepreneurs are under Revenue stage, 105 under Entrepreneur Support Scheme and 200 under Idea Stage. Those entrepreneurs selected under Idea stage are being provided training at Manipur University and ICM, Lamphelpat to make their business ideas viable. The second round of prospective entrepreneurs is being shortlisted, he added.