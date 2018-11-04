CM gears up for LS polls, predicts 2nd term for Modi

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Nov 3: Claiming that the NDA Government led by BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be re-elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Chief Minister N Biren has appealed to all the people of Manipur to ensure that BJP candidates win the two Lok Sabha seats of the State.

He was speaking at a felicitation function organised by BJP Bishnupur District Committee at Kha Pot-shangbam in his honour on winning the distinction of being the third best Chief Minister in the country.

Speaking at the gathering, N Biren stated that he was adjudged the third best Chief Minister in the country by India Today based on the performance of his Government and several initiatives launched by the State Government for the welfare of people.

Some years back, Mani-puri society was charac- terised by complete chaos and turmoil but today peace and stability have been restored, he claimed.

“By putting me in the third position among the best Chief Ministers of the country, India Today was only acknowledging a man who has been working for the masses”, Biren said.

Pledging that he would continue to work for the masses, the Chief Minister claimed that rural people need not go to Government offices any more for official works as Government officials come to their villages under the Go to Village mission.

BJP’s foremost objective is ensuring welfare and prosperity of the masses. Out of the many welfare schemes taken up by the Central Government, LPG connections have been given to many families.

“Disintegration of a country or a State depends on the citizens. When citizens love and respect each other, no State or country will ever break apart”, he said.

“Now the hill people and plain people trust each other and we have come much closer. This was testified by the huge turnout of people during the inauguration of a women’s market at Senapati a few days back”, Biren claimed.

Introduction of helicopter service and bus service to far flung areas of the State will certainly help in bringing the hill people and plain people closer, he said.

He went on to assert that all the past Governments only worked for personal aggrandisement and they left many projects incomplete.

On seeing implementation and completion of many projects within short periods by the BJP-led Government, many people who were members of the former Governments have been making all kinds of allegations out of jealousy, he said.

People should not pay heed to the propaganda of some people that the Government is bankrupt. Salaries and old age pension have been already released, Biren said.

The BJP Government is a Government of the masses and the BJP Government exists only because of the people’s support, he asserted.

Biren then appealed to the gathering to ensure that BJP candidates win both the Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 parliamentary election.

Among others, the felicitation function was attended by Manipur Pollution Control Board Chairman MLA L Radhakishore, MLA S Bira and MLA P Saratchandra who is also the Government’s chief whip.