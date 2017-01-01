Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Manipur on the eve of New Year 2017.

In his message, the Chief Minister said New Year’s day is not only an occasion for introspection, but also for searching and evolving new resolutions for the coming year. “As we enter the new year, we must resolve to fight and defeat the evil designs of divisive and disruptive forces, and consolidate and support the forces of solidarity and harmony”, the Chief Minister said while wishing that the new year 2017 bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all.