CM greets people on BJP led Govt’s first anniversary State manages to collect Rs 831 Cr revenue

Imphal, Mar 14 (DIPR):Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that the State Government has collected a total revenue of Rs 831 crore for the year 2017-18 which is a steep Rs 245 crore increase over Rs 586 crore collected in the last financial year 2016-17. Moreover the Government has set a revenue target of Rs 948 crore for the next fiscal year.

Greeting the people of Manipur on the occasion of the first anniversary of the BJP-led Government, the Chief Minister expressed his happiness that the new Government has been able to make Manipur a blockade and bandh-free State since the BJP led Government came to power on March 15, 2017. He said this is possible due to the support of the people.

Stating that the Government has been making continuous efforts to remove the emotional and developmental gaps between various communities of the State, Biren said that the Government is focusing on all-round, inclusive and harmonious development in the State.

Since day one, the Government adopted a citizen-centric and corruption-free approach. Thus the process of regular and structured interaction with the public such as “Meeyamgi Numit” and “Hill Leaders’ Day” was initiated and has been successful in addressing the grievances and problems faced by the people of the State.

The Government is committed to maintain transparency and good governance in the State, he added.

The Government has launched various pro-people welfare schemes such as Chief Ministergi Sothara-basing-gi Tengbang (CMST), Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) for the poor, needy and disabled people of the State

The Government has especially launched “Chief Minister’s Laiyeng Shen” – a health programme for widows where Rs 15,000/- each will be given to selected beneficiaries. Remedial coaching programme – “Chief Minister’s Lairik Yengminnasi” for minority students in English, Maths and Science is also being implemented.

He mentioned that Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) got the prestigious award in the category of ‘the most efficiently run Public Health Programme by a State Government’ in the Health Summit organised by Indian Express Group recently in Pune.

Biren also mentioned that there has been a qualitative improvement in the security environment of the whole State.

The Government has given special attention to curbing cross border movement of insurgent groups and illegal immigration from across the border.

Security along the border areas, specially Moreh and Behiang has been strengthened and special forces are also deployed in the border areas, he added.

A Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems project connecting 101 police stations has been set up to facilitate real time monitoring of crimes. Community liaison groups at various levels have also been established to build a healthy police-community relationship, he added.

He continued that the Government has established a Fast Track Court to fight the increasing incidents of crimes against women. Around 12-13 criminals have been convicted by the FTC so far, he added.

In the health sector, the Chief Minister said that to cater to the medical emergencies in the hill areas, 10 Advanced life support ambulances have been deployed. 50 bedded district hospitals of Chandel and Tamenglong have been inaugurated.

Foundation stones for establishment of three 50-bedded AYUSH hospitals at Moreh, Churachandpur and Keirao have been laid. A dental college was also established at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Porompat.

The Accident and Trauma Centre at JNIMS is targeted for completion by this month. Under free diagnostic programme, 57 diagnostic tests are being done free. Free dialysis for BPL patients is also available at JNIMS. The Central Government has agreed to launch helicopter service in the State. The Government is also taking steps to establish a Cancer Hospital and State Mental Hospital.

In the Education sector, the Government is trying its best to ensure transparency in the educational system. The Government has enacted legislation to regulate the establishment and management of private schools and private coaching centres to bring about good governance in the educational system. Dhanamanjuri University will be made functional from the academic session 2018-19. Courses for vocational training have been initiated in 40 colleges in 11 trades in collaboration with 13 industrial partners.

In the power sector too, the State Government has launched “Saubhagya” scheme to ensure that 1.75 lakh households having no access to power and grid connectivity will be provided free power connection. 2,457 villages out of 2,582 census villages have been electrified so far.

Balance 125 villages will be covered by the end of 2019. The Government has also distributed about 1.5 lakh LED bulb/tubelights under UJALA Scheme. Four new 132/33 KV sub-stations at Thoubal, Elangkhangpokpi, Chandel and Hundung and ten new 33/11 KV sub-stations at Henglep, Oinamlong, Ukhrul Khunjao, Gelnel, Chakpikarong, Phungyar, Mao, Kasom Khullen, Nungbu Khullen and Mayangkhang have been commissioned and dedicated to the people. In addition to these, three 132/33 KV sub-stations at Thanlon, Moreh and Tipaimukh are being completed within March.

Mentioning some of the achievements of PHE Department, he said that to avoid acute shortage of drinking water in the hill districts of the State, the Government is taking up five “Rain Water Harvesting Schemes” at Rs 2 crore each in under one time special assistance of Central Plan Scheme 2017-18.

For improving water supply system in Imphal and other areas, the Water Supply Scheme at Minuthong (1.14 MLD), Khuman Lampak (4.54 MLD), Chinga (1.14 MLD), Langthabal Phurama-khong, Langthabal Phurama- khong (NLCPR), Konthoujam (NLCPR), Ngairangbam, Leimaching, Waiton, Luwangsangbam, Kakching Water Supply Scheme (UIDSSMT) and construction of Water Treatment Plant (45mld) at Chingkheiching are also going on.

Air connectivity has improved noticeably with the introduction of direct flights between Imphal and Delhi and Air Asia will begin daily direct flights between Imphal and Delhi from April 7, 2018. Imphal-Jiri road had been improved considerably and maintenance and improvement work of Imphal-Jiri Road will be completed soon.

The Manipur State Transport was revived after a gap of 15 years.

Mentioning about the Prime Minister’s visit in the State on March 16, the Chief Minister said that the foundation stone of National Sports University would be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Government would formally launch a Start-Up Policy to enable the youth in the State to take up new ventures with new and creative ideas. Under this scheme, a sum of Rs 30 crore is available during the year 2017-18 and 2018-19.