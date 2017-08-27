CM hands over Rs 5 lakh

IMPHAL, Aug 26 (DIPR): Chief Minister N Biren Singh formally handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of late Sapam Robinhood in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Imphal East, Th Chira Devi along with the members of the JAC on the brutal killing of Sapam Robinhood.

CM Biren handed over the cheque to the parents of the deceased in a solemn ceremony held today at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Earlier, the State Cabinet has approved to provide a suitable Government job to Sapam Robinhood’s mother RK Robita in June this year.

Mention may be made that Sapam Robinhood, a Class XI student, succumbed to the injuries he suffered during a police crackdown on agitators who were demanding the implementation of Inner Line Permit System in the State in the year 2015.