CM inaugurates first open heart surgery

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh today inaugurated the State’s first open heart surgery at Sky Hospital and Research Centre, RIMS Road, Imphal.

Following the inauguration session, a function was held at IMA House, Lamphelpat.

Speaking at the function, Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh said that both the Government and private sectors need to join hands and work in tandem to accomplish the desired target in health and education sectors.

He reiterated that the State Government is giving top priority to health and education sectors.

The Chief Minister also congratulated chairman and chief cardiologist of Sky Group of Hospitals Dr L Shyamkishore Singh of Sky Hospital for the achievement.

The Chief Minister continued that with the availability of open heart surgery facility in the State, patients from other neighbouring States and even from neighbouring country Myanmar can now avail the health care facilities which can largely improve the health sector and boost medical tourism in the State.

The talents of our youth in the field of medicine, engineering and other IT sectors are not below the standard of others, the Chief Minister maintained and added that with the improved medical technology and infrastructure, the dream to make the State a medical tourism hub can be achieved.

Dr Shyamkishore said 23 open heart surgeries and 6 closed heart surgeries have been successfully performed before formally inaugurating the open heart surgery at Sky Hospital & Research Centre.

Expressing delight at the remarkable achievement, Dr Shyamkumar said it has been a long cherished dream to have an open heart surgery facility in the State in order to provide better medical treatment to the people of Manipur.

He further stated that patients from neighbouring States like Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and even from neighbouring country like Myanmar have been treated in Sky Hospital & Research Centre.

Any form of open heart surgery, by-pass surgery and closed heart surgery can be now performed at Sky Hospital, he added.

Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh along with Health Minister DK Korungthang, Chief Secretary O Nabakishore Singh, Health Commissioner PK Singh and Dr L Shyamkishore Singh also visited the Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Operation Theatre Complex of the Sky Hospital & Research Centre.