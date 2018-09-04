CM inaugurates joint interrogation centre

Imphal, Sep 3 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the Government is proud that there has been a drastic positive change in the Police Department.

People are giving positive feedbacks regarding the dedicated service of the police in the State.

This was stated by him at the inauguration of Joint Interrogation Centre, CMTW Complex, near 2nd MR Battalion and three Blocks of Police Quarters at MPTC, Pangei which was held at MPTC, Pangei today.

Speaking as the chief guest, the Chief Minister said that police personnel are performing their duties actively and people feel safe and secure when they see the police in the State.

He stressed on the need to strengthen the police-public relationship in the State.

There should be a cordial relationship and cooperation between the police and the public so as to have a healthy atmosphere in the society. The people should never forget the humane service rendered by the police personnel during floods and other unwanted situation.

The Chief Minister said that the duty of the police is to prevent any unwanted and antisocial activities in the State and to protect human life.

N Biren appealed to the police officers and personnel to continue the community policing so as to build a safer society.

“We should acknowledge the role of the police in ‘war against drugs’ drives across the State. We all should join our hands together to root out drug menace from the State,” he added.

Acknowledging the duties of the police in the State, the Chief Minister said that the Government has procured 60 vehicles for police officers and SDPOs who are working in the field.

He said that Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) has trained more than 31,000 police personnel of different ranks till now.

“We must build such Training College as an ‘Institution of Excellence’ not only in North East region but in the entire country. Currently, more than 2400 newly recruited police personnel are undergoing training in the college,” he added.

Speaking at the occasion, DGP LM Khaute said that Police Training School/College serves as the backbone in moulding discipline and professionalism among the police personnel.

Mentioning that the MPTC was established in 1967 as a Training School which was later upgraded to a College in 2009, the DGP maintained that MPTC offers various courses including counter insurgency, commando refresher courses, and courses for Gazetted Police Officers etc.

Minister for Works, RD& PR Th Biswajit, Vice-Chairman MIDA O Lukhoi, MLA Hiyanglam AC Dr Y Radheshyam, MLA Sekmai AC H Dingo, MLA Wangjing Tentha SC P Brojen and other top level police officers were also present at the function.