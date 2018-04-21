Chopper service from May 15, assures Biren

CM inaugurates Pherzawl power sub-stations

Imphal, Apr 20 (DIPR)

During his maiden visit to newly created Pherzawl district, Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated 132/33 KV power sub-station of Thanlon and Tipaimukh at an inauguration function held at Thanlon today.

Speaking at the occasion as the chief guest, the Chief Minister announced that a helicopter service would be launched in the State from May 15 this year. He said that funds required for this particular service would be jointly borne by the Union Home Ministry and the State Government at the ratio of 75:25.

Another passenger helicopter service under Central Government’s UDAN Scheme will start operation within six months, he said while adding that Joint Secretary of Union Civil Aviation Ministry Usha Padhee along with the Managing Director of Pawan Hans Ltd, BP Sharma met him to discuss the matter yesterday.



The Chief Minister further said that helipads having necessary infrastructure for running passenger service would be developed at Thanlon, Parbung, Moreh, Tamenglong and Jiribam as soon as possible. He further stated that Usha Padhee had informed him that necessary procedures for opening tender for helipad construction would be completed by last week of May this year.

Regarding development of power infrastructure, the Chief Minister assured that a 33/11 KV power sub-station would be set up at Molnom at the earliest as requested by the local MLA. He also said that a separate 11 KV power line would be exclusively set up for Thanlon sub-divisional headquarters.

He also said that development of sports infrastructure including playground would be taken up under Central sponsored Khelo India Scheme.

N Biren Singh also assured the gathering that other needs and grievances of the people would be addressed under ‘Go to Village’ mission, which is to be launched on May 1. As he could not reach Tipaimukh due to some unavoidable reasons, the CM also declared commissioning of 132/33 sub-station of the sub-division at the same function. Pleading forgiveness to the people of Tipaimukh for not visiting them this time, N Biren Singh also assured them that he would visit the sub-division on some other convenient day. Power Minister Th Biswajit said that the Central Govt under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi had set a target to electrify all the villages of the country by 2019 end through the ambitious schemes like Saubhagya and Ujala. However, the State Govt is trying to electrify all the villages of Manipur by this year end, the Minister said.

The State Govt has initiated missions like ‘Go to Hills’ and ‘Go to Village’ to reach out to all the people of the State including those who are residing at interior and border areas. Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar, Manipur Tribal Development Corporation (MTDC) Chairman and Thanlon AC MLA Vungzagin Valte, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Commissioner (Power) M Lakhsmikumar, Manipur State Power Company Ltd (MSPCL) Managing Director N Sarat and other high ranking officials of the State Govt also attended the function. With the commissioning of this new sub-station at Thanlon, the capacity of receiving power from the grid will be enhanced and bring about better distribution of electricity in the area. Receiving and distributing bulk grid power to the existing and proposed 33/11 KV sub-stations at Sinjawl, Parbung, Thanlon, Pherzawl etc. will be ensured benefiting the newly electrified surrounding villages under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and household connections under the ambitious Saubhagya Scheme. On the other hand, with the commissioning of the sub-station at Tipaimukh, the quality of power supply in Parbung-Tipaimukh area will improve considerably. This sub-station will also serve as an important infrastructure for overall socio-economic development of the area.