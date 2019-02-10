CM inaugurates school, lays foundation stone of market

Imphal, Feb 9 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the new building of Lamjao Upper Primary School and laid the foundation stone of a new Ima Market at Lamkhai Keithel (Hiyanglam-Wabagai) in Kakching district today.

Speaking at a joint public function held at Lamkhai Keithel, the Chief Minister assured that the Government would put in all possible effort to complete the new market shed before Independence Day this year. Stating that construction of women’s market shed at Lilong has already begun, the Chief Minister further announced that new market sheds would be constructed at Kongba, Lamlong and Kwakeithel as well. Regarding frequent floods occurring in Hiyanglam, Wabagai and adjoining areas, the Chief Minister said that dredging of Moramba Maril would begin at the earliest.

Talking tough against corruption, N Biren Singh informed that two police officers had been put under suspension for taking bribes in the PET examination of the ongoing recruitment of IRB. Stating that the present Government would never tolerate any kind of corruption, he urged the public not to give money to anybody to get selected in the ongoing recruitment examination of IRB.

N Biren Singh stated that the ‘Go to Hills’ mission had bridged the gap between hill and valley people and strengthened oneness. On the other hand, the ‘Go to Village’ mission could enable the Government to understand people’s woes, grievances and necessities. Now ‘School Fagathansi’ mission has been launched with an ambitious objective to provide free and quality education to students, he said and expressed hope that the new mission would certainly benefit thousands of students. Stating that major chunk of people’s earnings is generally spent in children’s education, the Chief Minister expressed hope that people would now be able to save their hard earned money for their future.

Informing that one Government model school would be opened in all the 60 ACs of the State under the mission, N Biren Singh said that all these schools would have pre-nursery classes. For this, the Cabinet had approved engagement of 120 pre-nursery teachers, he added.

Mentioning various welfare schemes like CMHT, Ayushman Bharat, CMST and Ujjwala Yojana etc., the Chief Minister said that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently launched a noble scheme known as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 per year would be transferred directly in three instalments to the bank accounts of those farmers whose land holding is less than 2 hectares, he said and added that the new initiative would benefit small and marginal farmers in earning a respectable living.

Regarding providing drinking water to every household of the State, the Chief Minister said that the Government had sought an assistance of Rs 2600 crore from the New Development Bank.

Speaking at the occasion, CAF and PD Minister Karam Shyam said that Manipur is probably the only State in the world where womenfolk play a pivotal role in supplementing families’ income through vending of vegetables and other wares in the market. He also said that ineligible households/individuals would be deleted from the list of beneficiary list of NFSA soon.

In his speech, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar mentioned various developmental changes made by the incumbent Government in around two years.

Deputy Speaker K Robindro, MANIDCO and MANITRON Chairman Dr Radheshyam Yumnam, Kakching AC MLA Y Surchandra, Kumbi AC MLA S Bira and Chingai AC MLA Khashim Vashum also spoke at the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also inaugurated Emergency and Trauma Care Unit, Advanced Life Saving ambulance and auditorium of Jivan Hospital, Kakching Lamdong.