CM inspects

Imphal, Apr 29 (DIPR) : Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand and Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip inspected the condition of Imphal River banks and dredging works being taken up along the river at different localities of Singjamei, Thongju and Yaiskul Assembly Constituencies today.

They were accompanied by high ranking officials of the State Government.

It may be mentioned that dismantling and eviction of houses, shops and other unauthorised structures are being done apart from dredging of river beds and strengthening of embankments by the State Government to combat flash floods.

The team mainly inspected areas like Singjamei Oinam Thingel, Waikhom Leikai, Mongkhang Lambi, Torban Kshetri Leikai, Singjamei Chirom Leikai, Thokchom Leikai and Loklaobung.