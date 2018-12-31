CM inspects Civil Secretariat work

Imphal, Dec 30 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspected the ongoing construction works of Civil Secretariat located at Mantripukhri in Imphal East district today.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by PWD Minister Th Biswajit, MLA Ksh Biren, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, PWD Chief Engineer Kh Temba Singh and other officials.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that around 150 labourers are working at present and another 100 labourers would also be engaged within a week to speed up the construction work. He mentioned that the Government is trying its best to complete the work at the end of February 2019.

Replying to questions regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State, Biren stated that preparations are on in full swing for the Prime Minister’s visit. He highlighted that the Prime Minister would inaugurate around 10 projects and will also be laying foundation stones for various projects during his visit.

Clarifying on media reports regarding recruitment in Manipur Pollution Control Board, the Chief Minister said that the Government would look into the matter and if any discrepancies are found in the said recruitment, the Government wouldn’t hesitate to cancel the appointment to various posts. Regarding the declaration of recruitment results of Manipur Police Constables recently, Biren clarified that the Government acted as per the directives of the Court to declare the results of the DPC of the Manipur Police Constables 2013 and there is no question of declaring the results of the DPC Manipur Police Constables 2016 which was quashed by the Court.

He further mentioned that the State Cabinet would discuss and consider sympathetically those candidates who had applied in the DPC for Manipur Police Constables 2016 in the future recruitment. Later the Chief Minister also inspected the preparation work at Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East where the Prime Minister would be addressing a public rally.