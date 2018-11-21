CM inspects festival venue at Lamboi Khongnangkhong

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 20 : Ahead of the grand opening of the biggest tourism festival of the State, ‘Manipur Sangai Festival’ on November 21, Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspected the preparations going on at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboi Khongnangkhong in Imphal West district which is one of the festival venues today.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that this year’s Manipur Sangai Festival is going to create history because it would be held at Mao too for the first time apart from Imphal and Keibul Lamjao. Moreover, many foreign dignitaries are also attending the festival, he said while adding that around 100 delegates from Myanmar would reach Imphal tonight to witness the grand event.

Informing that the festival would be held for three days at Mao and ten days at Imphal and Keibul Lamjao, N Biren said that Sangai Run would be conducted at all these venues tomorrow at 7.30 am simultaneously.

Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar would inaugurate the festival at Keibul Lamjao while the main inauguration function, which would be held at Hapta Kangjeibung at 4 pm would be graced by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the chief guest. The Defence Minister will land at Imphal Airport in a special flight at around 3.30 pm tomorrow, Biren said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the State to give best hospitality to tourists and delegates visiting the State during the festival and guide them with utmost decency.

He also urged the public to extend cooperation to the Government in keeping the roads, public places and surroundings neat and clean. He urged all concerned not to call any type of bandh or blockade during the festival.

During his visit to the festival venue at Lamboi Khongnangkhong, the Chief Minister inspected beautification works and construction of stalls and stage going on there.

He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Secretary (Tourism) Nidhi Kesarwani, Director (Commerce and Industries) C Arthur Worchuiyo and other high ranking officials.