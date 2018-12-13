CM joins celebration of Sikpui Ruoi Festival

Imphal, Dec 12 (DIPR)

Chief Minister Shri N Biren Singh has said that politics should never be on the basis of community or religion, and it should be based only on human service and humanity.

He made the observation while speaking at Imphal Hmar Sikpui Ruoi celebration as the chief guest at the auditorium of Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Chingmeirong today. Sikpui Ruoi is one of the most important festivals of the Hmars celebrated mostly in winter.

The Chief Minister said that serving the masses should be the primary objective and responsibility of political leaders and bureaucrats. People are losing faith in politicians as most of them do not translate even 50 percent of their promises/assurances into action, he observed.

Among the 33 recognised tribes of the State, the Chief Minister said Hmar is one of the most advanced, decent, educated and gentle communities. Regarding the rumour on shifting of district administration machineries from Pherzawl headquarters to Churachandpur, the Chief Minister clarified that there is no such Government plan at all. There is no question of rescinding previous Government’s decision of declaring Pherzawl as a full-fledged district by the present Government, he assured.

N Biren Singh said that ginger farmers of the district are no more facing the inconvenience of lack of ginger buyers or market after the State Level Ginger Festival was organised at Parbung village of the district this year. The Chief Minister said that a mini cold storage would be constructed at Pherzawl to store ginger and other horticulture produces of the district as soon as possible.

Regarding connectivity, the Chief Minister said that survey works for the construction of Tipaimukh-Jiribam road has already been completed, and he has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to declare the road as a National Highway. On the other hand, construction of Churachandpur-Tipaimukh road is in good progress, he added.

The Chief Minister also assured that the Government would definitely consider extension of Imphal-Pherzawl MST bus service up to Parbung if the road condition permits. Stating that Pawan Hans is ready to operate helicopter service to any place of the State where there is proper helipad, the Chief Minister said that the private company may begin service for the district as well if required.

Stating that infrastructure development is currently underway at Pherzawl district headquarters, the Chief Minister said that time would automatically come for the upgradation of Primary Health Sub-Centre, Pherzawl to the status of a district hospital as well. He also said that the Flying Doctors project, which would be implemented with funding from NEC would immensely benefit the interior areas of the district as well.

Regarding people’s wish for the declaration of Sikpui Ruoi festival as a restricted holiday, the Chief Minister said that he would definitely look into it.

Speaking at the occasion as the guest of honour, Education Minister Th Radheshyam said that Manipur is like a beautiful garden having different and colourful communities. He said that the State would be peaceful and gain abundance only when all these communities reside together with love and affection.

Among others, Tourism Chairman Dr Sapam Ranjan, Tipaimukh AC MLA Dr Chaltonlien Amo, Chief Executive Member of Sinlung Hills Council, Mizoram, Lalthalien and Mizoram Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) Director Dr L Fimate attended the festival as dignitaries.

Presentation of different cultural items and community feast were the main attractions of the festival. Sikpui Ruoi festival is not celebrated every year but only in the year of abundant harvest or good year when there is no death and chaos throughout the year.