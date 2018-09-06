CM lauds NF Railway for shipping in fertilisers

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 5: The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh has appreciated the efforts of NF Railway for running freight trains carrying fertilizers for the farmers of Manipur during the all-important sowing season.

In a letter written to the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday, the Chief Minister had said that “non-availability of fertilizers was creating a huge problem and would have adversely affected the agricultural production of the State,” a statement issued byt NF Railways quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

The Chief Minister thanked the Railways Minister for taking immediate steps in arranging a freight train on August 28 to carry fertilizers from the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporations’ Namrup plant to Jiribam, the only rail-head in Manipur.

It may be mentioned that NF Railway had arranged 21 wagons on priority basis within three and-a-half hours of receiving the request on August 28 to carry 1319 Metric Tonne of Neem Coated UREA from Namrup to Jiribam for the distressed farmers at the request of the Chief Minister. These were carried by two separate freight trains. The trains ran on priority basis on the night of August 28 and they reached Jiribam in the morning of September 30. The arrival of the fertilizers ahead of the main crop season is likely to help the farmers immensely. Manipur was brought to the broad gauge railway network on May 27, 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 55665/55666 Jiribam – Silchar Passenger train – the 1st BG train connecting the State. At present, work is going on in full swing in the Jiribam – Tupul – Imphal new broad gauge line project, added the statement.