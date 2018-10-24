CM launches Indo-German project on forest management at Sangai Continental Project will regenerate 21,800 ha of forest : CM

Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Oct 23 : Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the Indo-German (KfW) Financial Cooperation Project on Community Based Sustainable Forest Management for Water Resources Conservation in Manipur at a function held at Hotel Sangai Continental, Imphal today.

The function was organised by Community Forestry and Water Conservation Society (CF& WCS), Forest Department, Government of Manipur.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said that the successful implementation of the project would protect the existing forest areas in collaboration with the local people to regenerate 21,800 hectares of degraded forest.

When the project is implemented it would promote livelihood activities, improve wildlife habitat and also generate employment opportunities to the local people. “We need love and support of the people for the successful implementation of the project,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated that in the last 18 months, the Government has put in efforts to increase the Protected Area Network by 92 sq Km, by declaring 8 new Community Reserves in Senapati and Tamenglong districts.

Community based forest management projects have been started at local levels. The Government has also started providing alternative livelihood to those farmers who had earlier engaged in jhum cultivations and illegal poppy plantation in hill areas, he added.

Mentioning that climate change is a reality which adversely affects development, the Chief Minister said that its impacts are felt on natural resources, economic activities, food security, health and physical infrastructure.

Climate adaptation measures are of vital importance for the protection of rural livelihoods and for ensuring sustainable development, he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that all must ensure proper management of forest and water resources by conserving and developing catchment areas, soil and moisture conservation measures, rejuvenating wildlife habitats and biodiversity and creating livelihood opportunities.

The main objectives of the project are rehabilitation of 21,800 hectares of degraded areas through various interventions, restoration and conservation of 2000 hectares of jhum and other landscapes, improved and sustainable management of 1,500 hectares of riparian forests, rehabilitation of at least 300 kms of streams, to improve the livelihood of 90 percent of the targeted households/users of upper watershed forest dependent villages, improve stream conservation and torrent control, soil and moisture conservation, livelihood and IGA for forest dependent communities, spring shed recharge and regeneration of springs and wildlife and biodiversity conservation. The project also involves infrastructure development, training of front-line staff, communities and service providers.

The total cost of the project is around Rs 254 crore for its 11 year duration and the cost of the 1st phase, which is 7 years, is Rs 137.47 crore.

As per the Central Government funding norm regarding the NE States, 90 percent of the loan will be repaid with interest by the Central Government and the remaining 10 percent will be paid by the State after 20 years with interest of less than 1 percent. The project loan agreement was signed between the KfW and the Ministry of Finance, in 2017 (a separate agreement was also signed between the State Forest Department and KfW for implementation of the project the same year).

A Community Forestry and Water Conservation Society has also been formed in connection with the project which will be the first of its kind in the history of Manipur Forest Department.

Minister for Forest and Environment Th Shyamkumar, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Suhel Akhtar, Senior Sector Specialist, NRM, KfW, New Delhi, Sangeeta Agarwal, Portfolio Manager, GFA, Hamburg, Germany, Manfred Fischer and officials of Forest Department attended the function.