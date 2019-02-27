CM launches LaBike service

Imphal, Feb 27 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh today launched LaBike, a mobile laboratory system fitted on motorcycle, which would provide diagnostic facilities at the doorstep of the people of the State.

The launch function was held at the main auditorium of JNIMS, Imphal East.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said that La-Bike has already started its service in some States of the country.

Such portable equipment would deliver laboratory services to the people living in the remote and hilly areas of the State, he said.

He mentioned the laboratory service would be available at the existing 85 PHCs of the State adding that for the first phase, a total of 20 La-Bikes are being provided to 20 PHCs located at the hill and the valley districts of the State.

The La-Bike would also be provided in the remaining 65 PHCs soon, he added. The Chief Minister maintained that the Government is planning to establish a Cancer hospital to ease the woes of cancer patients in the State. The present Government has initiated new schemes which are ‘human-oriented’ such as Go to Village, Go to Hills, CMHT, free diagnostics facilities etc. for the welfare of the people, he added. The CM appealed the doctors and medical practitioners of the State to deliver selfless service and uphold the people’s trust in Government hospitals.

On the occasion, CM Biren laid the foundation stones for construction of two ladies hostel, three gents hostel and an Infectious Disease Centre at JNIMS.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare L Jayantakumar Singh, Chairman of MSPDCL L Susindro, MLA Kshetrigao A/C N Indrajit, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Principal Secretary (Health) V Vumlunmang, Director Health Services Dr K Rajo, Director JNIMS Dr Th Bhimo, State Mission Director (National Health Mission) Dr S Manikanta Singh, faculties and students of JNIMS attended the function.