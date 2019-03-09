CM launches Nambul rejuvenation project

Imphal, Mar 9 (DIPR)

With an objective to tackle exploitation and pollution of Nambul river, Chief Minister N Biren launched the “Rejuvenation and conser-vation of Nambul river at Imphal in Manipur” project.

The launching function was held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the rejuvenation and conservation project of Nambul river is a dream project and appealed the people to stop littering on the river or the river banks which leads to pollution of the river as well as the environment.

He mentioned that such initiative would also save the Loktak Lake, the pride of the State.

Biren encouraged local clubs and organisations to construct concrete garbage bins in their locality while adding that the Government would provide loans or grants for constructing such garbage bins, he added.

The Chief Minister further appealed to all the people, specially those living in the hills to stop further deforestation to prevent self created disastrous situations like climate change, water crisis etc in the State.

He appealed all stake holders, civil societies, local clubs etc to extend maximum support towards creating a clean environment in the State.

The project would be executed in phase-wise manner under the National River Conservation Plan of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The first phase of the project would be undertaken in the polluted stretch of the Nambul river i.e. from Iroisemba to Heirangoi-thong area.

A sum of Rs 97.72 crore has been approved for the project while the State government had also submitted proposals for seven other rivers namely Imphal, Iril, Khuga, Khujairok, Lokchao, Manipur and Thoubal rivers with an estimated project cost of around Rs 500 crore.

The project aims to control pollution of river water by intercepting and treating all the urban waste water outfalls by using latest technology for treatment plant known as MBBR (Moving Bed Bio Reactor) at Mongsangei (16 MLD) and Samushang (1 MLD).

Under this project, a total of 56 eco-friendly crematoria and 20 units of community toilet complex would be constructed at various areas along Nambul river.

Water Resources Department, PHED, MAHUD, State Pollution Control Board, etc. will be working together in this project.

Minister for CAF&PD Karam Shyam, Minister for Forest and Environment Th Shyamkumar, MLAs S Bira, O Lukhoi, Y Radheshyam, S Subhaschandra, Awangbow Newmai, K Leishiyo, Addl Chief Secretary Dr Suhel Akhtar, Secretary to CM Geoffrey Ningthoujam, Secretary (Law) Nungsitombi Athokpam and officials of the Directorate of Environment attended the function.



